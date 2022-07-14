Message of PIF leaders should not be contradicted: Deo

Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Director, Amitesh Deo. [Photo Supplied]

The messages from the leaders should not be contradicted by the visible actions during the Pacific Islands Forum.

This was the message from Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Director, Amitesh Deo, after calling for the removal of plastic water bottles from the Forum.

He says, on one hand, the leaders are talking about the environment and climate change but the conferences are full of plastic water bottles on the tables.

Deo says plastic bottles can easily be replaced with filtered water in jugs.

The Director says waste management and recycling remain a critical issue for all Pacific Island nations.

Deo called on organizers of such events to be mindful of the environmental aspects of their conferences.