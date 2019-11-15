News
Mesake Sinu file sent to DPP
December 3, 2020 9:10 am
Eight police officers have been questioned in relation to the death of Mesake Sinu Leleiwasa. [File Photo]
Eight police officers have been questioned in relation to the death of Mesake Sinu Leleiwasa.
It is alleged that Sinu – as he was commonly known – was assaulted by a group of police officers on 12th October in Nadi.
Police this morning confirm the investigation file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Monday for sanctioning.
Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says disciplinary action will be decided once the DPP makes a decision based on the findings of the investigation.
He says they will comment further after the file is returned by the DPPs Office.
