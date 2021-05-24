Mentoring of incarcerated youth continue

Thirteen Fijians have committed their leisure time to helping mentor young offenders who are inside the prison facilities.

These Fijians are volunteers under the “sow a seed” programme by the Fiji Corrections Service.

The program was launched in 2019 to assist incarcerated youth between the ages of 18 and 25.

FCS Director Rehabilitation Sevuloni Naucukidi says the program is a success, but there are hopes that more people will come onboard.

“We are still requesting members of the public to come forward if they know they have the heart and they can fit into this program where we believe inmates mentored in the right way and given a chance to grow will be assisted in their rehabilitation.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Corrections Service will host its own Yellow Ribbon Walk next month.

The theme “Walk for Restoration” aims to promote acceptance and forgiveness towards those who are incarcerated but will soon complete their imprisonment term.