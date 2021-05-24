Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
13 new COVID cases in the last three days|Murder accused not guilty, committed to St Giles|Acute phase of COVID pandemic could be over soon|Fijians strongly urged to get booster dose|Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated|13 new COVID cases, more Fijians get booster doses|138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|
Full Coverage

News

Mentoring of incarcerated youth continue

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 3:40 pm
Thirteen Fijians have committed their leisure time to helping mentor young offenders who are inside the prison facilities.

Thirteen Fijians have committed their leisure time to helping mentor young offenders who are inside the prison facilities.

These Fijians are volunteers under the “sow a seed” programme by the Fiji Corrections Service.

The program was launched in 2019 to assist incarcerated youth between the ages of 18 and 25.

Article continues after advertisement

FCS Director Rehabilitation Sevuloni Naucukidi says the program is a success, but there are hopes that more people will come onboard.

“We are still requesting members of the public to come forward if they know they have the heart and they can fit into this program where we believe inmates mentored in the right way and given a chance to grow will be assisted in their rehabilitation.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Corrections Service will host its own Yellow Ribbon Walk next month.

The theme “Walk for Restoration” aims to promote acceptance and forgiveness towards those who are incarcerated but will soon complete their imprisonment term.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.