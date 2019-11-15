Mention date fixed for appeal against Vasu and Kunatabu

Two former senior officers of Fiji Corrections Services, Commissioner Ifereimi Vasu and Acting Deputy Commissioner, Peniasi Kunatuba appeared in court today.

They were acquitted of Abuse of Office by the Suva High Court late last year.

The Fiji Independent Commission is appealing the ruling.

FICAC alleges that in 2017 Vasu facilitated and approved the purchase of goods worth over $131,000 from the Naboro Mini-Mart in which he was a company Director.

Kunatuba was also charged with one count of abuse of office for allegedly facilitating and approving the purchase of goods worth $54,000.

FICAC has been told to make a written submission by 27th July while the response is to be received on August 19th, the same day as the appeal is called for mention.