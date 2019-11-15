Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Court

Mention date fixed for appeal against Vasu and Kunatabu

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 17, 2020 12:25 pm
Two former senior officers of Fiji Corrections Services, Commissioner Ifereimi Vasu and Acting Deputy Commissioner, Peniasi Kunatuba appeared in court today.

Two former senior officers of Fiji Corrections Services, Commissioner Ifereimi Vasu and Acting Deputy Commissioner, Peniasi Kunatuba appeared in court today.

They were acquitted of Abuse of Office by the Suva High Court late last year.

The Fiji Independent Commission is appealing the ruling.

Article continues after advertisement

FICAC alleges that in 2017 Vasu facilitated and approved the purchase of goods worth over $131,000 from the Naboro Mini-Mart in which he was a company Director.

Kunatuba was also charged with one count of abuse of office for allegedly facilitating and approving the purchase of goods worth $54,000.

FICAC has been told to make a written submission by 27th July while the response is to be received on August 19th, the same day as the appeal is called for mention.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.