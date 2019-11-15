Mental illness associated with chronic diseases

Mental illness is associated with the prevalence, progression and outcome of some of today’s most pressing chronic diseases.

This includes diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

The World Health Organisation says mental health and physical health is closely linked.

Vodafone ATH Foundation executive Ambalika Kutty says evidence has shown that mental illness is a contributing factor to the increasing cases of non-communicable diseases.

“According to the World Health Organisation – next killer after heart by 2020 and the year is just here is mental illness. And when we talk about mental illness it’s not going kuku and getting into Saint Giles. But also when we are stressed, we are depressed. We have anger problems, we have resentments and we are fearful.”

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they’re setting up units that will help Fijians diagnosed with mental health problems.

“As part of mental health – it’s obviously working around the drug and addiction space. Substance abuse. So we’ve got that small unit that we’ve got running. Also we’ve got stress wards in CWM, Lautoka and Labasa. So those identified as having mental health problem that might have to be looked after within a hospital facility now we don’t necessary send them to Saint Giles.”

Mental illness can have harmful and long-lasting effects including high psychosocial and economic costs.