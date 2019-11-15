Mental health prioritized at Corrections Service

Corrections Service Commissioner Commander Francis Kean says they take mental health care seriously.

Kean says as part of their rehabilitation programs, the institution has ensured they have trained personnel on hand to deal with prisoners.

“We have invested a lot in Psychologists, previously we used to have only one Psychologist, now we have seven and four counselors. I’m glad to report to the committee that even four uniformed staff. We’ve sent four of our uniformed staff to go and do counseling diplomas with USP, two at USP and two with APTC. They’ve all completed and they will be graduating in the first half of this year.”

The Commissioner was responding to questions from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights on the review of their 2016/2017 annual report.

It was also revealed that there are currently 1934 convicts, 608 remandees and three detainees been sheltered across the country in 15 correctional facilities.