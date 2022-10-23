Mental health is crucial for soldiers: Nand

[Photo: Supplied]

Strong advocacy for the mental health and well-being of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces soldiers deployed locally and internationally is crucial.

RFMF Psychologist, Seargent Sheemal Nand says as at least two percent of our soldiers report dealing with mental health issues in mission areas.

This was highlighted while observing World Mental Health Day at the Blackrock Camp in Nadi yesterday.

She adds in the military, the stigma of mental health is grounded in the cultural misperception that a service member must have zero defects to be mission ready.

Nand says when soldiers work under pressure and stressful circumstances, not only their physical health is affected but their mental health as well.

She also emphasized that no soldier should feel isolated and is encouraging them to seek help when needed.