Mental disorder hits billion mark

The World Health Organization says in 2019 around a billion people were living with a mental disorder.

This is highlighted in the WHO’s World Mental Health Report, which is the largest review of world mental health since the turn of the century.

WHO says of the billion mark, 14% of the world’s adolescents are also living with a mental disorder.

Suicide accounted for more than one in 100 deaths and 58% of suicides occurred before the age of 50.

People with severe mental health conditions die on average 10 to 20 years earlier than the general population, mostly due to preventable physical diseases.

The major causes of depression have been attributed to childhood sexual abuse and bullying with victimization.

Depression and anxiety went up by more than 25% in the first year of the pandemic alone.