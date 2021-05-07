Home

Men to appear in court for alleged burglary

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 12, 2021 5:14 am

Two men in their 40’s will be appearing at the Nadi Magistrate Court today following their alleged involvement in a burglary case.

Both accused have been charged with one count each of aggravated burglary.

One of them allegedly broke into the house owned by a 73-year-old man of Enamanu in Nadi and stole assorted items including electrical appliances, pieces of jewelry, and gadgets.

He was later arrested from his house at Nawaka in Nadi following information received.

The other accused was intercepted by the Police Operations team while driving along the Nadi Back road and found in his possession stolen assorted jewelry worth $23,000.

The team managed to recover some of the stolen items from both accused and all items were identified by the 73-year old man.

Police are thankful for all those providing information that successfully led to the arrests of those involved and is reminded that information received will be treated confidentially.

