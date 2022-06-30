Men tend to downplay symptoms: Singh

[File Photo]

The prevalence of depression, anxiety, and trauma-related symptoms have been found high in men.

Mending Minds Foundation Founder Prem Singh says symptoms common in men include irritability, sudden anger, and increased loss of control, risk-taking, and aggression.

Singh says men tend to downplay their symptoms.

“In a day, if five women call the centre to seek counselling support, there might be only two, or sometimes if you are lucky, three men who are accessing the counselling support and services that we provide. The most critical factor is that men’s issues can develop from different causes and triggers than those that affect women. For example, if you see men’s issues are stemming from societal expectations.”

Singh says men are less likely to access psychological therapy due to traditional gender roles.

She adds that a lot of cases involving men are not detected.

Research suggests that men who can’t speak openly about their emotions are less likely to reach out for support and are more likely to use potentially harmful coping methods.