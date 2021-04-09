Men injured in Nabua brawl treated and sent home

Two men who were admitted at the CWM Hospital in Suva after a brawl in Sukanaivalu Road, Nabua this afternoon have been treated and sent home.

Police confirm the 18 youth who were involved in the attack remain in custody.

They will continue to be interrogated.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged these youth threw stones at other men from Mead Road which landed two men in hospital.

Police say 15 officers were sent to the scene after the alleged incident occurred and more officers have been deployed to patrol the area tonight.

FBC News visited the site and gathered that the brawl happened at Sukanaivalu ground.

Police at Mead Road said they received the report of the alleged incident after 12 pm today.

There has been an increase in police presence in the Nabua area.

Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Khan says more manpower was deployed to the area and the situation is being closely monitored.