Men encouraged to speak freely

Men are reluctant to step up in regards to prostate and testicular cancer because of social norms.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there’s a lot of social taboos that men need to get over as early detection saves lives.

Sayed-Khaiyum has encouraged men to speak freely about these life-threatening diseases.

“I think that psychological restriction is still there with a lot of men. The think the reason why that is so is because of the issues such as the machismo built around men.”

He says there’s nothing unmanly about talking about prostate and testicular cancer.

“It is the sort of macho culture that men are brought up in. there are certain taboos the way women may look at the men and indeed men have a lot of insecurities about such things.”

Sayed-Khaiyum believes family support is vital.