Men arrested for alleged drug possession

Nine men are currently in custody at the Ba Police Station after they were allegedly found in possession of drugs.

Police say all suspects were traveling to Ba from Navosa in two four-wheel-drive vehicles on Friday.

The Ba Operations Team stopped the vehicle after receiving information.

All have been questioned and will be released after the Force receives the drug analysis result.

The Force has thanked the members of the public who have been providing information that has led to the successful arrest of the suspects.

The public is reminded that all information will be treated confidentially.