Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
49 active cases, 31 locally transmitted|Text platform set up for ration request|Two more cases confirmed as some found lying for ration|New cases highlight seriousness of situation|Possible lockdown for Ra|PS disappointed with cheating Fijians|Wet weather hinders contact tracing|Three COVID-19 patients recover|No one in Fiji fully vaccinated: PS|FNUSA applauds frontliners|Email available for Food Ration packs|MOH releases new areas of interest|Fijians calling 161 urged to be patient|Naval officer among 44 arrested for breach|Labasa Police on alert|Zero tolerance for breach say police|Prime Minister visits Procurement Office|Together we can: Dr Fong|161 toll-free line up and running|Curfew announced as Fiji hits seventh straight day of cases|Ministry works on fixing 161 toll-free number|No reason given for Indian couple travel|Snap lockdown a medical necessity: Dr Fong|New case announced in Rakiraki|Lockdown in other areas a possibility|
Full Coverage

News

Men arrested for alleged drug possession

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 2, 2021 8:20 am

Nine men are currently in custody at the Ba Police Station after they were allegedly found in possession of drugs.

Police say all suspects were traveling to Ba from Navosa in two four-wheel-drive vehicles on Friday.

The Ba Operations Team stopped the vehicle after receiving information.

Article continues after advertisement

All have been questioned and will be released after the Force receives the drug analysis result.

The Force has thanked the members of the public who have been providing information that has led to the successful arrest of the suspects.

The public is reminded that all information will be treated confidentially.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.