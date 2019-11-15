Memories of Independence Day will never fade

The memories of the grand celebration held on October 10th, 1970 will never fade away says sixty-year-old Narayan Chand.

Chand was just ten-years-old when he attended the celebration at Albert Park and describes the experience as fascinating.

Chand was in class three and that was the first time he came to Suva with his school mates from Korociriciri Indian School.

“We were staying in Korociriciri Nausori. We came here from school to see Prince Charles and to be part of the celebrations. At that time I didn’t know what Independence meant as I was only ten years old.”

Chand says they were all given a medal and a flag each as a commemoration.

“I still have the medal but the flag was damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Bebe in 1972. I keep the medal close to my heart as it reminds me of the independence day celebration. Fiji will this year celebrate 50 years old independence and I want to be part of it.”

While the traditional ceremonies held to mark the end of 96 years of British rule didn’t make sense at that time, Chand gradually began to understand its meaning.

He believes this year again students should be given medals to mark Fiji’s 50th year of independence.