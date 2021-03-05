Home

News

Memorial Service to honour late Sir Michael

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 10, 2021 10:57 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Papua New Guinea High Commission in Suva together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will hold a Memorial Service on Friday in honour of the late Grand Chief, Sir Michael Somare.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama signed the condolence book for the late Grand Chief.

The condolence book was opened at the PNG High Commission in Suva, providing an opportunity for official representatives to pay their respects and tribute to the Founding Father and first Prime Minister of PNG.

The condolence book is open for signing until March 19th.

