Members of the public await restock of onions

The picture above shows empty onion shelf in a supermarket

People have resorted to spring onions as Fiji faces a shortage of brown onions.

In the lead-up to Christmas, there has been a shortage of onions in the country due to a supply issue from New Zealand.

Many consumers were not able to purchase onions for their Christmas groceries.

In places where there is still stock, prices have skyrocketed, and this is adding to the consumers’ frustration.

FBC News spoke to some members of the public who are hoping the brown onions will be back in stock soon.

For Shaheel he says not having onions has resulted in lesser tastier meals.

“Not having onion in the food, it’s tasteless. We had managed to buy and find celeries so it was a bit good, we managed, I’m just hoping it gets improved this month or next year.”

For Zoeb, today he spent the most part looking for onions in supermarkets and has used spring onions instead.

“We need onions at home, we have to cook with onions. Onions is important for our diet as well.”

Market vendor Emori Lekima says since last week there has been a shortage as they are awaiting exported onions from New Zealand.

“From what I’ve known, because of the export from New Zealand like the last time we exported onions was from last two weeks ago.”

Onions are expected to be back in stock at major supermarkets from this weekend.

Minister for Finance Biman Prasad who was asked about the matter says he needs to speak with the stakeholders about the supply issue.

“I have not followed why the onion price has gone up, obviously I will be having discussions within the ministry, within the commerce commission with what’s happening. There are obviously factors that lead to that and we have to find out what is happening.”

Talks are underway with stakeholders on freight supply which is expected later this week.