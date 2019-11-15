Members of suspended trade unions at a loss: Cawaru

The Registrar of Trade Unions says members of suspended trade unions should be concerned.

Under the Employment Relations Act, Osea Cawaru says Fijians who are members of a suspended trade union lose out on their bargaining rights in any disputes between them and their employer.

“And during their period of suspension, the trade union ceases to enjoy the rights, immunities and the privileges of a registered trade union, that’s one and its officers and members, they do not enjoy the rights or privileges accorded to the officers and members of the trade union and liabilities incurred by the trade unions may be enforced against the trade union and it’s assets.”

This has come to light after five trade unions were suspended earlier this month for failure to submit their annual audited financial reports.

Suspended trade unions include Hot Bread Kitchen Employees Trade Union, Fiji Maritime Workers Association, Viti National Union of iTaukei Workers, BPSS Co

Limited Workers and Carpenters Group of Salaries Association and the iTaukei land Trust Board Workers Union.