Members’ funds will not be exploited: Waqairawai

The Fiji National Provident Fund has assured members that their funds will not be exploited.

General Manager Customer Services, Alipate Waqairawai says the funds released for members’ immediate needs will continue to be sourced from their general accounts.

He says members’ funds are safe and while relief assistance like COVID-19 packages may arise, they will ensure funds are not exploited.

“Unlike other countries to have more security social system, the FNPF is probably the last one standing in terms of Fiji, so we don’t have the luxury like other countries have so we have to be mindful in mind the immediate needs of our members, we respond to it but in the manner, we can afford and be mindful of all these other relations.”

The FNPF has also stated it will not be making any comments for the time being if the fund will implement another COVID-19 phase of assistance.