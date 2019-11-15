Members’ funds safe says FNPF

The Fiji National Provident Fund continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation ensuring prudent decisions are made on the management of members’ funds.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says they also continue to assure members their funds are safe.

Koroi has urged members to talk with them instead of listening to all the chatter aimed at causing fear and uncertainty during this difficult time.

“We seek members understanding as it is not easy to administer these schemes especially when they are running parallel to each other. We need to also carefully approach each phase and avoid unnecessary pressure on our members and staff and most of all, minimize confusion.”

The CEO adds the pandemic is far from over and they expect the economic challenges to continue into next year.

“The Fund is mindful of the demand and situation on the ground with our members and will act as most practical as possible to meet their demands in line with the capability of our internal resources.”

The FNPF says employers contributions will remain at 5% each or a total of 10% until December 2021.