Members’ contribution remains a statuary obligation: FNPF

Close to 1,600 employers have failed to make timely contributions to the Fiji National Provident Fund in the last two months.

FNPF Chief Financial Officer Pravinesh Singh says some of these employers have notified the Fund of their financial struggles which is due to the negative effects of COVID-19.

Singh says while temporary arrangements have been made, the Fund has warned against those employers intending to take advantage of the current situation.

Article continues after advertisement

The FNPF board has approved a relief package for employers affected by the pandemic and Singh warns that employer contribution remains a statuary obligation.

“You still have to come to us, it’s not going to be extended automatically to all those employers, you still have to come to FNPF and we’ll work out the arrangements, you’ve got to pay something upfront, you’ll get a relief penalty but then we will give you a bit of time to pay.”

He says employers trying to cheat the system will be caught eventually.

“The ones that are still trying to beat the system, we’ll still have the backing of the law, we’ll prosecute them and we’ll take them to the normal course of the prosecution.”

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says the FNPF App will be helpful in such situations as members can track their funds.

“By using this digital platform you can track whether your contribution is being deducted to us. This is a very powerful tool for members to have.”

Koroi says compliance is a joint responsibility between the Fund and the members and the App targets to increase compliance.