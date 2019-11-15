Melrose Bridge lighting to mark Fiji’s 50 years of independence

In commemorating Fiji’s 50 years of independence, the Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar, together with the business community of Sigatoka, officiated the lighting of the Melrose Bridge.

Kumar says the lighting of the bridge brought back wonderful memories filled with pride for all Fijians.

She says they still remember the wonderful day when Fiji won the Melrose Cup in Hong Kong on 23 March 1997 and the bridge was named Melrose Bridge by the then President the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara to commemorate the achievement of the Fiji Sevens Team in becoming the World Champions at the inaugural World Cup Sevens Tournament.

She adds that the Melrose Bridge remained an expression of Fiji’s relationship with the European Union, the major donor for the construction of the bridge.

Meanwhile, Kumar also took time to meet with the business community and stakeholders of Sigatoka.

She says it was indeed encouraging to see the continuous commitment of relevant stakeholders towards the town of Sigatoka.

The Local Government Minister also acknowledged and thanked companies and businesses who have existed and operated in Sigatoka for the last fifty years.