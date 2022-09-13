Meeting to strengthen regional cooperation

Pacific Island flags. [File photo]

The upcoming ministerial meeting on disaster risk reduction by Pacific ministers is aimed at improving regional collaboration.

This was highlighted by National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko during the launch of the Asia Pacific Disaster Report 2022.

Fiji will be hosting the inaugural Pacific Disaster Risk Reduction Ministers Meeting in Nadi in the build-up to the upcoming Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on DRR that will be held in Australia next week.

Article continues after advertisement

Soko says even while many nations have boosted their preparedness and reactions to natural disasters, much more can still be done.

“As such, we have seen in the context of COVID-19 and the recent volcanic eruption and earthquake in Tonga, we need a regional platform to enable the sharing of Pacific perspective and advocate our Pacific to Pacific exchanges in response to a disaster, as well as in strengthening the IRR.”

Soko also reveals that many countries are still not well prepared for overlapping crises.