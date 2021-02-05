Meeting to discuss road network in the North

The Mineral Resources Department and Fiji Roads Authority will be meeting with the Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate tomorrow to decide whether the road network from Labasa to Seaqaqa, Savusavu and Dreketi are safe to use.

Portions of the roads along the main highway – namely Makomako, Korosomo, Lomaloma, Waisali and Nabavatu sustained severe damage during TC Ana with several roads displaced, some have major slips and cracks and some suffered extensive landslides.

Usamate told FBC News, all the reports and briefings he is receiving from the ground indicate that the cracks and slips on the roads are getting bigger.

He says damage is over an extensive area and could be a result of the combination of seismic activity as well as excessive water underground.

“The Mineral Resources Department and FRA will compile all their evidence and we will have a meeting on Tuesday to discuss what we should do to make sure people are safe and then look at how we can keep people moving.”

Usamate says at the end of the day the most important thing is the safety of people when they travel along these roads.