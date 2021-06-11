Home

News

Meeting to be held on West minivan passenger capacity

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 18, 2021 4:28 am

At least 40 minivan drivers that service the Nadi, Lautoka and Ba routes had stopped running from early this morning.

Driver Asish Kumar claims that this is after they were told by Police that only 7 passengers are allowed to be taken in one trip due to the current restrictions.

However, Kumar says this is a huge loss for them.

Article continues after advertisement

“$2 is the fare will get here $14 here in Lautoka and $14 in Nadi, so $14 one trip and the van is taking the diesel, so we are left with $14 and the wages for us is 20% so 20% of $14 is $2.80 and we are coming in at 4am so no use to work for $2.80.”

Kumar says that previously they were taking 9 passengers on a trip.

According to Kumar, 9 passengers in a 15 seater minivan is enough room.

The Ministry of Health restrictions currently highlights that drivers are to operate at 50% capacity.

Passengers will also need to have their careFIJI app switched on via Bluetooth at all times of the journey.

The LTA, Police and minivan owners will now meet at 2pm on this issue.

 

