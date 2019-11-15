Medium enterprises slowly recovering: FCEF

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation’s recent survey shows their members in the medium enterprises are adapting well to the new normal.

Executive Officer, Victoria Yee says 41 percent of medium enterprises were able to reposition their business approach to respond to the current market conditions.

“The medium, micro and small enterprises are able to just adapt and survive to go into new niche markets. As you can see market days have been organized just to be present and continue to re-assess their business model, so that they continue to provide value adding services and products to the consumers.”

The survey also reveals over that 3, 000 workers remain at risk of losing jobs due to the COVID-19.