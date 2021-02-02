Medical support for injured livestock

The Ministry of Agriculture will be rolling out medical assistance for livestock injured during Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says these animals will be given immediate attention so that farmers livelihood are not severely affected.

“We have provided veterinary support so that the injured animals could get better. We have mobilized veterinary clinics in the northern division. We have also provided support to bury the animal so we don’t want any disease to spread in those areas.”

Dr Reddy adds the safety of livestock cannot be compromised in times of a natural disaster.