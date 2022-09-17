Medical officer drowns in Nausori River

[File Photo]

A medical officer believed to be in his 20s drowned while swimming in the Nausori River, in Nalawa, Ra yesterday.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm.

Police say the victim had gone swimming with two others when he was swept away by strong current.

The two sought help from a nearby village, where they managed to recover the victim’s body.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police investigation continues.