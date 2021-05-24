Home

Media warned against advertisement strategy

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 26, 2021 3:00 pm
Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Selai Adimaitoga [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Media houses have been reminded not to falsify their public ratings and use it as advertisement strategies to hook businesses.

Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Selai Adimaitoga highlighted this issue in last week’s parliament session.

Adimaitoga says media companies need to be held accountable as this can be identified as false advertisement.

Article continues after advertisement

“The fact also states, they must be fair in their dealings when it comes to advertisement. The FCCC has warned media many times to stop misleading customers who want to buy advertisement”.

Adimaitoga is urging media houses to refrain from such practices.

