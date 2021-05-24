Media personality to front court for drugs

A media personality is amongst the three people charged with one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Viti FM’s breakfast show host Paula Nabuta and the other two men will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates court today.

Police arrested these individuals in Newtown, Nasinu on Tuesday afternoon.

Police had earlier confirmed that Nabuta was with a student in his 20s and another man during the arrest.

A search conducted on their vehicle led to the discovery of dried leaves that were wrapped in aluminum foils.

It is also alleged that Police made more discoveries at the media personality’s house which included dried leaves and plants believed to be marijuana.