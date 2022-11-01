Media organizations provide clarification

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Communications Fiji Limited and the Fiji Times say that they do not run one-sided stories and always try to seek balance.

This after comments made by the FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum that the two organizations being biased and not reporting on certain matters which included open heart surgeries.

He says they are not only contesting against eight political parties, but they are also contesting against the Fiji Times and Communications Fiji Limited.

Sayed-Khaiyum claims the two organizations portray themselves as being unbiased and independent, but they are not.

According to CFL they ran feature stories on the heart surgeries on the evening of 19th of October and morning of October 20th on all its five radio stations, website Fijivillage and all their social media platforms.

The Fiji Times today published that they also sought Sayed-Khaiyum’s comments however they did not receive a response.

Fiji Times Editor in Chief Fred Wesley says Fijians have the right to know what other political parties are talking about and claims that is why they are reporting it.