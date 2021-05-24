Home

Media has power to save lives

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 12:05 pm

Those in the mainstream media have the power to save lives.

Counselor and Chair of Suicide Prevention Committee, Selina Kuruleca, says the media play a critical role in addressing suicides and empowering people.

Kuruleca highlighted this following training on World Health Organization guidelines on how to report on suicide.

She says the initiative aims to help media and relevant stakeholders work together to save lives.

“At the end of the day, we all have a responsibility to save as many lives as possible, these are preventable deaths, I think if the media take a lead in that and work with all the partners, we’ll save a few preventable deaths.”

Ministry of Health Head of Wellness, Dr. Devina Nand says the phrase ‘the pen is mightier than the sword’ does hold power, urging people to be responsible while using social media.

“My message to the general public and those who are active on social media is post responsibly, make sure that the information that are out there is correct and factual and always have the foresight to understand what impact it will have on other and society.”

The number of calls received on mental health helplines has increased in recent months, a good indication that people know there is help available.

