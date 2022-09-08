Media elections workshop

[Photo: Supplied]

Information presented by the media during a General Election should be politically neutral and factual.

This was stressed by the Fijian Electoral Commission Chairperson Mukesh Nand while addressing journalists from various media organizations today.

He says it is important for the media to be well versed with the electoral process, and to disseminate correct and relevant information.

Nand says this includes knowledge of the campaign rules, Electoral Laws, how, where, and what is happening, gender-balanced reporting, and reporting about persons with disability, amongst other things.

He adds that the media plays a critical part in the execution of the 2022 General Election, as it is responsible for the dissemination of election information to a mass audience.

In the first, second and third phase of the media training, he says FEO has introduced various initiatives for journalists, journalism students and any member of the general public.

Nand says the goal is to enhance reporting around elections.