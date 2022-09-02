Media body welcomes scrutiny

The Fijian Media Association says it has no issues and supports the decision by the Fijian Elections Office to have a media watch and analysis of coverage in the lead-up to this year’s General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem earlier today told the media that there were issues this week in the coverage of the Electoral Amendment Act.

He says the issues range from lack of coverage of critical explanations regarding the practical aspect of the changes under the Electoral Amendment Act to misconstrued statements and misleading headlines.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem also raised concerns about the lack of urgency by some media to publish critical information.

He adds they will be releasing their media watch analysis constantly to help the Fijian media and keep the public informed as well.

The FMA while welcoming the scrutiny says it is not new as the media has been one of the most heavily scrutinised industries in the country.

The association says the media continues to provide various viewpoints and voices to be heard in the country and adds that media remains accountable to its viewers, readers and listeners and will continue to do its work despite the various enormous challenges the industry faces at this time.

FMA goes on to say that its members constantly choosing and weighing news and what is of priority importance to its viewers at a particular time and what can be reported later.

The body, which has all major media outlets as its members, says media continues to strive for accuracy and balance and where it has fallen short it will take responsibility.