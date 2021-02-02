Home

News

Some media barred from USP

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 4, 2021 1:30 pm
Media has been prohibited from entering the University Campus in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Some media have been prohibited from entering the University Campus in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Upon arrival at the gates, reporters were told by campus security that FBC was amongst those who are not permitted to enter the university premises.

This is said to have been decided by senior management, who are running the show.

When questioned if members of the public are also not allowed to enter USP, the campus security clarified that only staff and students were allowed on campus.

