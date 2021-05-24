Mechanisms in place to detect container tampering

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service have security officers and cameras to detect container tampering in their warehouses.

FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon was responding to queries raised by FBC News on the mechanisms in place to detect missing goods and items sent by Fijians residing or working abroad to their relatives in Fiji.

Dixon reassures that the authorities have security measures in place.

“If it’s obviously happening, then it needs to be reported. Obviously, in the bonded warehouses we have good security, good cameras, and we can monitor any sort of tampering of the containers, but we will always investigate those complaints and, if necessary, we will refer them to the police.”

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms they also have a procedure to investigate reports of missing packages under customs care.

“We do have to work together with relevant organizations or the company just looking back at the handling because they have all those records and from there, that is how we base our investigations.”

Missing goods that are under customs care include food and groceries, electronics, baby care products and clothes.