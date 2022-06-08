Mechanical harvesting rate increases to $20.60

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has heard the grievances of mechanical harvester operators and increased the harvesting rates.

President and Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere revealed in Labasa this morning that the FCCC has determined the new rate to increase to $20.60 per tonne compared to $17.50 per tonne previously.

He says the decision was made after considering the submissions from the mechanical harvester operators and analyzing views from other stakeholders.

Ratu Wiliame says this will ensure that mechanical harvester operators are able to bear the rising fuel costs as well as make timely re-payments to their financiers.

He adds, with approximately 445 lorries and another 135 tractor trailers expected to be in operation in Labasa this season, operators will also be feeling the brunt of increasing fuel prices and there will also be a likely demand for an increase in transportation rate.

The President is requesting growers, lorry operators, and tractor drivers to be mindful of the repercussions of the increasing fuel price and its impact on all stakeholders.

He adds that they will need to discuss the rates that will work best for all parties given that they are all heavily dependent on each other for their livelihoods.

The President has also urged lorry drivers and tractor operators to take advantage of the 14-day grace period to have their vehicles certified and to remain within the weight limits to avoid unnecessary fines.