Harvester to ease workload for rice farmers

[Photo Supplied]

After decades of having to harvest rice manually, rice farmers in Matasawalevu in Dreketi, Macuata will now use a mechanical harvester.

Matasawalevu Land Purchase Society Cooperative Secretary Dharmendra Naresh, says they were using sickles to harvest their rice and it was time-consuming.

Naresh says they are finding it hard to secure labourers to harvest the rice.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the machine will solve both their labour issues and cut down on harvesting time.

”Manual harvesting, it will take three to four weeks, a month (to harvest). So, we have the harvester now, it will take two to three days.”

The harvester will benefit fifty rice farmers from Vunicagi, Cogeyaga, Matasawalevu, and Vasikalave Settlements.



[Photo Supplied]

The rice farmers had initially raised their challenges with the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama two weeks ago during a talanoa session in Dreketi and requested a harvester.

An agreement was reached thereafter that the farmers would pay one-third of the total cost of the mechanical harvester while the government would foot the rest of the bill.

The harvester was delivered to the farmers by the Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy, yesterday morning.