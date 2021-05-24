Meat survey reveals worrying trend

A five-month survey by the Consumer Council reveals that consumers are paying more for fat than the meat being retailed at major supermarkets.

The surveillance was carried out in the three major divisions, and the main focus was placed on lamb-related products.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says the survey report on the quality of meat retailed in supermarkets paints a worrisome picture.

“This is profiteering at the highest level with no regard given to consumer health by the supermarkets. What is even more astonishing is that the prices of most lamb products especially the lamb chops it ranges between $22 and $27 and this is a big amount of money being charged for a product that is mostly fat.”

Shandil adds that they also found out that despite the discolouration, lamb curry pieces are being retailed in supermarkets.

She is calling on enforcement agencies to beef up their surveillance as consumer health is being compromised.

“We always have to work with the enforcement agency and in this case, we have been continuously flagging all the matters relating to meat products to the Ministry of Health and also to the municipal councils who actually go out to condemn the meat.”

The Council started the market surveillance in November last year following various complaints about the quality of the meat.