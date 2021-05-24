Home

Meat quality is an issue for FMIB

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 13, 2022 12:10 pm
Meat Quality a Concern. [File Photo]

The quality of meat being processed at the Nakasi abattoir is a concern for the Fiji Meats and Industries Board.

Chief Executive Vimal Chand says this has affected market supply.

Chand says there is also a decline in livestock going through the abattoir compared to previous years.

Article continues after advertisement

“We do not have the quality that we need, the quality of meat that needs to come and go to the market. At the moment, most of the cattle that come through the abattoir are working bullocks from sugarcane farms.”

Chand adds the Agriculture Ministry has initiatives in place to help livestock farms meet local demands and the onus is on farmers to provide the best and quality meats for the local market.

He says the FMIB works to ensure that products are ready for the market quality, safe and ready for use.

