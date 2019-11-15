Measles vaccination campaign to continue in Kadavu

The Health Ministry deployed thirty of its officials last night to carry out measles vaccination campaign and other health services in Kadavu.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says people leaving in areas affected by TC Sarai particularly Kadavu, are vulnerable to the disease.

Dr. Waqainabete says Fijians who fall on the age category of 6 months to 5-year-old and 19 to 39-years-old as well as those affected by TC Sarai can expect a door to door visitation by a team of health officials this Monday.

“We have a 30 member team. In this 30 member team we have a very strong Public Health contingent to hit the ground running and trying to visit the majority of the villages. We know there are about 75 villages on the island of Kadavu. So they’ll be trying to visit the most vulnerable, if not all of them”.

The Health Minister is urging Fijians to exercise caution at all times following two confirmed cases received yesterday.

“What is to be mindful that even though we’ve completed our target groups in the Central Division that we still have few measles that have come through? That is so because after vaccination it takes up to 5 to 7 days for the immunity to kick in the body. So even after vaccination there are still vulnerability within the first five days”.

328,000 people have been immunized against measles since the outbreak last November.

To date, all confirmed cases of measles have been within the Central Division.