Mead Road communities hold fun day

A Family Fun Day was organized at the Mead Road Housing Complex in Nabua and nearby areas by the Southern Division Community Policing Unit.

The area has recently been involved in tense stand-offs between neighbouring communities and there have even been violent brawls as well.

The Fiji Police Force says the initiative aims to foster better community relations.

The Fun Day was supported by the Fiji National Rugby League, Vodafone Fiji, the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, Ministries of Health and Youth, and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

The day began with a march from Block 7 at the end of March Place and ended at the Nabua Primary School Grounds.