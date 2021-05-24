MCTTT to work with approval agencies

PS for Commerce and Trade Shaheen Ali has called for support from approval agencies to streamline and fast track investment approvals.

However, he says these must be done without compromising laws.

Ali highlighted that there were approximately 90 projects valued at $1.8 billion, ready to be materialized.

He says the investments are critically important now, as Fiji is trying to shape economic recovery.

The Permanent Secretary says if the Investment Facilitation Committee is able to unlock these investment projects, then they will be able to change the economic landscape of Fiji.

The Committee will focus on achieving results and at the same time identifying administrative hurdles that can be reviewed and revised.

The Committee has identified a number of critical investment projects where agencies will be providing support for investors to realize their investments and to ensure they understand and comply with all the requirements.