MCIP workshop to start tomorrow

The Multinational Communication Interoperability Program workshop that is set to take place in Nadi from Monday will focus on Spectrum Management.

Participants at the workshop will learn how to use the high-frequency radio wavelength to communicate with all respondents during natural disasters.

Lieutenant Colonel Viliame Draunibaka says communication during a natural disaster in Fiji always gets disrupted due to the remote location of our islands.

“From the RFMF perspective in terms of communicating throughout Fiji, as mentioned earlier we use HF which we can set up anywhere in Fiji and communicate back to RFMF in Suva.”

Following this workshop, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and other stakeholders will work on setting up the High-Frequency Spectrum in the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Draunibaka adds the move is fully supported by the government and the National Disaster Management Office.

“We go out into the smaller islands and we do not have this. Government with Telecom have all these satellite communications already set up and in place.”

The personnel from the RFMF, Police and Disaster Management Office along with other relevant stakeholders will take part in the five-day workshop.