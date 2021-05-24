Home

McGusty Building to be taken over by Health Care Fiji

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 5:30 am
Lautoka Hospital. [Source: File Photo]

Health Care Fiji is expected to take over the McGusty Building at Lautoka Hospital.

Opposition MP Jese Saukuru had questioned the Health Minister on the status of the McGusty Building at Lautoka Hospital.

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, Minister for Health and Medical Services, says the building was repaired following Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Dr Waqainabete says questions were raised about the integrity of the building after which it was no longer used.

“As we all know the Health care Fiji is now going through the motions in terms of taking over and looking after both Ba and Lautoka hospitals and this is now within their domain which includes now not used McGusty Building.”

The building was part of the old Lautoka hospital and had been used by staff years ago.

 

