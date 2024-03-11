McDonald's Fiji expands its back-end operations

Vuvale Restaurants (Fiji) Ltd, the parent company of McDonald’s Fiji and property developer, announced a $25 million investment in a new retail and supermarket complex in Nadi.

Managing Director Marc McElrath is anticipating completion by the end of this year.

The new complex is one of several projects the company has undertaken in recent years.

The company will open a new McDonald’s outlet in Nakasi and has plans to develop another in Lami with a new distribution centre already in construction in Lautoka.

McElrath says they are hoping to bring in more new jobs and investments into the country that will hopefully translate into better standards for restaurants and food facilities in the country.



Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty welcomed Vuvale Restaurants’ continued investment in Fiji.

Chetty says this project is a significant example of the positive impact local direct investment can have on our economy.

Investment Fiji has played a key role in facilitating Vuvale Restaurant’s projects.



