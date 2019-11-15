McCaig recalls invitation to Independence Day party in 1970

50 years on from Fiji’s independence, Professor Eddie McCaig still doesn’t have the answer as to why he was invited to the party attended by Prince Charles.

The retired surgeon shares his experience as a young school boy from Suva Grammar School who was thrilled to be part of the celebrations on October 10th, 1970.

McCaig recalls being a form six student whose word work project became a big part of the celebrations at Albert Park in Suva.

“Building up to that day we built a scaled replica of the Southern Cross- the airplane that landed at Albert Park as it flew across the Pacific. We built this replica and it looked great, it kind of worked, we pushed onto the ground at Independence Day and we were all proud, a small group of us. We sat around while the speeches were given.”

Despite not being able to recall any of the speeches from that day, Professor McCaig says he vividly remembers the events of the day.

“I was invited to the function where Prince Charles was present and even my father said why you would get invited. Because at the time I was a form six student, I was not a sports star, I wasn’t a perfect, I mean I wasn’t even a prefect in school. You know you got a school with a few hundred students and only Eddie McCaig gets invited to this function.”

The 68-year-old says he was not able to fully comprehend what it meant to be an independent nation at the time. But he described the atmosphere as nothing short of respectful.

“At the time it was total silence as Ratu Mara and Prince Charles spoke, that gets you as everyone was so respectful and quiet. You don’t even say anything even if you’re thirsty. You never moved, you sat cross-legged on the ground.”

This year Fiji will mark 50 years of Independence on October 10th and a number of events have been planned for celebrations.