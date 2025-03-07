MBHS opens “Walk the 84 Wakway”

The students of Marist Brothers High School have much to be grateful for, including the opening of a new walkway yesterday.

The project was made possible by former students from the Class of 1984.

Deputy Principal Lemeki Nasau says the walkway has been a long time coming, but its completion is timely, given the unpredictable weather conditions.

Nasau adds that the project serves as a reminder to students about their roles and responsibilities, even after they leave the school.

“Walk the 84 Walkway is really a good name because it’s a walkway that depicts actions, speaks louder than mere words and on that regard they show good example on their younger brothers who are here and those who are yet to come.”

He says that students of Kaunikuila enjoy spending their recess and lunch breaks on the field, and the new walkway provides them with easy access even during sudden rain showers.

