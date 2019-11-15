Matuku Weather station ready for another cyclone season

Having taken a beating from hurricanes, the Makutu weather station has been revamped and is ready for this cyclone season.

Technical Officer at the Fiji Meteorological Services Jone Niuravi there are no more worries about issuing weather updates in times of disaster, as the station is equipped with the latest technology.

He adds poor communication is a major challenge he faces while servicing the Southern Lau group.

Article continues after advertisement

“When there are poor internet connections or network, I have to travel by boat alerting Turaga ni Koro of various villages on the current weather situation especially when depression is approaching the group. At times my updates to the National Meteorological Office in Nadi are inconsistent due to poor connection.”

United Nations Deputy Resident Representative Kevin Petrini says they plan to work with relevant authorities to improve facilities at the weather station.

“The Meteorological Services here was damaged during the TC Harold storm surge and also render support to make sure the equipment is able to be up and running after the cyclone. So, those are some of the main things we are doing here.”

The station also plays a crucial role in identifying development projects that best suit the climate of the island.