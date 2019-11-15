Matters of the Party belongs to the party

The Fijian Elections Office will not interfere in matters regarding the SODELPA Party submission.

FEO confirmed receiving the submission from one faction of SODELPA and appointment for the Party’s office bearers were made accordingly.

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem says they will only act on what is provided to them from the party.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have provided and update in the interest of the public in terms of who the office holders of the party are and if there are any other issues in relation to this and it will be dealt with between the Fijian elections office and the party.”

Registrar Mohammed Saneem says Vijay Singh is now recognized as the Acting President, Ratu Jone Lesuma and Georgina Pareti Raiwalai as acting Vice Presidents, while Emele Duituturaga is recognized as General Secretary of the party.

The appointed General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says they are confident that their meeting on Saturday was constitutional and the Registrar have been informed accordingly.

“We’re not too worried because we are confident that we are the constitutional meeting and we needed to discuss with the Registrar of Political Parties on the elements of SODELPA constitution that confirmed the meeting was constitutional.”

The other faction of the SODELPA Party will likely be making their submission to the Registrar tomorrow.

Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the Office of the Registrar will make the ultimate decision once both submissions are made.

“When two reports come in from two different factions, it is up to the office that receives the reports to first determine which report it should read. Which one has the legitimate backing of the legal documents that guide those reports”

Rabuka is still the Party leader and continues to mediate between the two factions of the party, hoping to unite them soon.