Mataqali Nagaga to desilt dams in Nawaka

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum

The mataqali Nagaga trust of Vatutu in Nadi has taken it upon themselves to conduct desilting works at two retention dams along the Nawaka River to help mitigate floods.

Through this, they have been able to get a loan from the Fiji Development Bank to purchase a truck and win a tender put out by the government for the work.

While handing over the $120,000 truck, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum says they were approached by the trust sometime back however, they didn’t have all the equipment.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is when they put them through to FDA and now, they will be able to earn money from this investment.

“We encourage this types of businesses of course as you know by them having a truck, they getting an excavator we understand in the next few days they won’t only be able to do work here the river behind us but also be able to provide these services to other people who may want services not just for excavation but also trucking services.”

Mataqali Nagaga Trust member Panapasa Nawai says they won’t have to pay any cost for the contract and whatever they extract from the river can be sold to cover their loan.

Nawai says works will be carried out upstream the two dams.

He adds the desilting at Nawaka Dam 1 has been completed and now they will move onto Dam 2.